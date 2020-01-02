Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $10,193.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,576,880 coins and its circulating supply is 14,576,880 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

