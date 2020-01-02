Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $275,247.00 and approximately $400.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

