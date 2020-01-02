Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $105,006.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,021 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

