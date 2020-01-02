Zel (ZEL) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Zel has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00384421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00117784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007167 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002365 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,066,850 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

