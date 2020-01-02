ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

