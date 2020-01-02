Zen Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $324,751.00 and $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.