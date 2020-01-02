Zennies (ZENI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,457.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market cap of $139,963.00 and $2,457.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zennies has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

