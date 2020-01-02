ZENZO Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $156,289.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,104,003 coins and its circulating supply is 11,188,341 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.