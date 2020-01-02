Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $548,479.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Zero has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $548,479.00 and $925.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00383885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00116331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001340 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,807,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,720,979 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

