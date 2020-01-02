Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $190,518.00 and approximately $10,187.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.02800730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00575251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,861,779 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

