ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $15,042.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039024 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003942 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 219.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

