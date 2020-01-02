ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,985.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $836,694.00 and $33,985.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

