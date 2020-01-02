ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $722,469.00 and approximately $25,642.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

