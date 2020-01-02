Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $44.25 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and AirSwap. Zilliqa has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,087,338,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,795,871,611 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Bithumb, Ethfinex, IDEX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, DDEX, UEX, DEx.top, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Coinone, AirSwap, Gate.io, HitBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, WazirX, Coinhub, Upbit, BitMart, Radar Relay, BitForex, Koinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Binance, GOPAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

