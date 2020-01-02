ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

