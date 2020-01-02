Zipper Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1.40 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zipper has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 485% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

