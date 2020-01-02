Zippie Trading Down 39.2% This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $544,332.00 and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.