ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0013 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $204,865.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00336313 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

