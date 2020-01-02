Zoomba (ZBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,514.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,514.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Zoomba has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00769788 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001315 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

