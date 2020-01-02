ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.47 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $20,933.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00026160 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

