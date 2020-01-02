ZTCoin Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.57 or 0.05993662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024558 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

