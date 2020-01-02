ZTCoin (ZT) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $3.96 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

