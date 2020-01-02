ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 80.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $3,708.00 and $338.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 87.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,819,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,819,007 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

