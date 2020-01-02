ZumCoin One Day Volume Reaches $19.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $846,073.00 and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

