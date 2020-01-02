Zuora Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,281 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 854% compared to the average daily volume of 344 put options.

ZUO stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,511 over the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2,710.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

