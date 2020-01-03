$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Barings BDC also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. National Securities began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

