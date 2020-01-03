-$0.28 EPS Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $361,080.00. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,610 shares of company stock worth $15,422,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after buying an additional 612,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mongodb by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

