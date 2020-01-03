$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

