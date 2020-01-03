-$0.30 EPS Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.