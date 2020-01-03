$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.55. Parsley Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

