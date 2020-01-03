$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $18,358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

