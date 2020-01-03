$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 786,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.