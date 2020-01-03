$0.74 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.