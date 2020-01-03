$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Open Text reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

