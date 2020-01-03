0Chain Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,154.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.