0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,233.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

