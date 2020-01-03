0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $313,864.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $313,864.00 and approximately $651,850.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,570,650 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

