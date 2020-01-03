$1.01 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.