$1.01 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply