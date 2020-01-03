$1.11 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.