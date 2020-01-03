$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE J opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.