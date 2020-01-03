$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Bank of America raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.