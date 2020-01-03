$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,309,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 116.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 822,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after buying an additional 442,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,006.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 266,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $128.69 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $90.81 and a 52 week high of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

