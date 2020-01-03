$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,881,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

