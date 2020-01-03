$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $73.85 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

