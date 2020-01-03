$1.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $1.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $3.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OCUL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 592,237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 434,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

