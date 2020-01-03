$112.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $112.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.80 million and the highest is $115.07 million. Lindsay reported sales of $111.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $470.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.81 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.35 million, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $488.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Lindsay has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.