$147.55 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $147.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.15 million to $147.90 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.17 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.37 million, with estimates ranging from $649.89 million to $651.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of MANH opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

