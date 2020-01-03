$179.21 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post $179.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.81 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $171.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $741.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $748.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.92 million, with estimates ranging from $783.20 million to $837.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 205.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

