1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $68.60 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00023432 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $68.60 million and $217,311.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001415 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,602 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

