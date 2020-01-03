1irstcoin Price Reaches $1.74 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00023709 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $69.34 million and $224,334.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,602 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

